Milan Girl Scouts Partner with Food Pantry to Bring Post-Holiday Season Joy

By Marion Royal

December is a season of giving, but people go hungry in January just the same. On January 6, Milan Girl Scout Troop 40548 visited Aid in Milan at 89 W Main Street to learn about eliminating hunger in our community. The girls toured the food pantry and learned about its important operations.

The mission of Aid in Milan is “to improve the quality of life within the greater Milan area through volunteerism and community action that promotes a stable food supply and healthy living.” Aid in Milan serves roughly 100 households each week. Families living within the Milan school district can get food assistance by visiting Aid in Milan during operating hours (Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm and Thursdays from 10 am to 6 pm) or by appointment. It’s as easy as pulling into the parking lot, calling the phone number, and waiting a few minutes for the order to be packed up.

Former Executive Director Michele McGovern emphasized the importance of providing a healthy variety of foods that meet the individualized needs of each family. In addition to canned goods and toiletries, dairy, meat, and produce are offered. All this depends on donations and volunteers. Aid in Milan’s Amazon wish list is available at aidinmilan.org for those who would like to donate to the pantry. The website also includes information about how to volunteer for those who would like to donate their time. “We are so lucky to live in a community where people help each other through Aid in Milan,” said McGovern.

After the tour, the Girl Scouts had an opportunity to give back by contributing to the important work of Aid in Milan. They wrote encouraging notes to be included in the food bags they decorated. These will be provided to households in the days ahead. Dozens of notes were written, and bags were decorated to lift hungry families this week.

The girls really enjoyed the opportunity to learn about and work with Aid in Milan. According to 5th grade Girl Scout Claudia Creech, “Aid in Milan is in a historical building with very little space, but they help lots of people.” As a result of the time spent together, Milan Girl Scout Troop 40548 and Aid in Milan committed to an ongoing partnership to help eliminate hunger all year round.