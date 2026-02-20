Milan Girls Basketball Comes Up Short in Two Strong Games

With the end of the regular season around the corner, the Milan Girls Varsity basketball team put in a strong effort against Grosse Ile and New Boston Huron this past week, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

On Feb. 16, Milan took on Grosse Ile at home that saw the Big Reds falling in a closer one 52 to 42. The Big Reds were led by Emily Bladen with 25 points, including 3 three-pointers and 4-5 from the free throw line. She was followed up by Aryana Bowden with 10 points, Ava Thornton 3, and Honesty Zdunczyk and Maci Elder both with 2.

The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Coach Phil Freeman.

“We played well as a team, but came up a little short on the scoreboard,” Freeman said.

He said the players are starting to become more comfortable in their abilities and are learning how to play to each other’s strengths better.

With the post-season districts coming up, Freeman said “We are going to keep working hard and putting our best foot forward.”

The second game this past week, Milan took on New Boston Huron at home on Feb. 19 with the final seeing Huron winning 58 to 35.

Bladen again put in a good scoring game with 21 points while Zdunczyk put in 6, Thornton 5, Charleigh Meggison 2 and Bowden 1.

Freeman said they played well and fought to the end, but New Boston Huron shot the ball very well in the 2nd quarter and put us in a tough hole to climb out of.

“We gave it our best shot but came up short,” Freeman said.

Photo 1: Emily Bladen goes up for a shot. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 2: Honesty Zdunczyk driving the ball. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 3: Aryana Bowden pulls up mid-range. Photo by Stephen Cook