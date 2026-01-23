Milan Girls Basketball drops a tough one to Grosse Ile

After a strong start to the game, the Milan Girls Varsity Basketball Team fell to Grosse Ile Township High School in an away game on January 22.

With the final score 57-22, the Lady Big Reds struggled in the second half of play, but Milan Coach Phil Freeman still had some positive takeaways from the game.

Of the overall game, Freeman said, “We played well in the first half, but struggled to score in the 2nd half.”

Milan was again led in scoring by Emily Bladen, who continued her streak of 20 points in a game. Bladen had 4 three-pointers in the game.

In looking at the team and their performance, Freeman said that no matter the outcome the team puts in hardworking effort.

“We continue to work hard and are beginning to understand our roles better,” said Freeman.

Archive Photo by Stephen Cook