January 23, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Milan Girls Basketball drops a tough one to Grosse Ile

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

Milan Girls Basketball drops a tough one to Grosse Ile

After a strong start to the game, the Milan Girls Varsity Basketball Team fell to Grosse Ile Township High School in an away game on January 22.

With the final score 57-22, the Lady Big Reds struggled in the second half of play, but Milan Coach Phil Freeman still had some positive takeaways from the game.

Of the overall game, Freeman said, “We played well in the first half, but struggled to score in the 2nd half.”

Milan was again led in scoring by Emily Bladen, who continued her streak of 20 points in a game. Bladen had 4 three-pointers in the game.

In looking at the team and their performance, Freeman said that no matter the outcome the team puts in hardworking effort.

“We continue to work hard and are beginning to understand our roles better,” said Freeman.

Archive Photo by Stephen Cook

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - St Andrews Catholic School Open House

Milan Area Schools, Milan Big Reds, Milan Girls Basketball, Milan High School

Latest articles

Milan Girls Basketball drops a tough one to Grosse Ile

Lonnie Huhman

Todd William Weber

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com