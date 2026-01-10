Milan Girls Basketball Falls to Trenton

A flat start to the third quarter led to the Milan Big Reds Girls Basketball team losing 47-31, to the Trenton Trojans at home on January 9.

The Lady Big Reds came out strong in the first half, but a slow start after halftime put them in a difficult spot where they couldn’t comeback from. The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Girls Coach Phil Freeman to ask about the game.

“The team played hard…..we were down 6 at the half,” Freeman said. “We came out flat to start the third and let them go on a 10-0 run and never recovered.”

Milan was led in scoring by Emily Bladen, who finished with 21 points. Bladen had four three-pointers and was 7/10 from the free throw line. Also for the Lady Big Reds, Aryana Bowden put in 5 points with Ava Thornton chipping in a three-pointer and Carly Obuch with 2 points.

In one takeaway from the game, Freeman said, “We are a very young team with not a lot of varsity experience and are learning as we go, but we are working hard and getting better every game.”

Photo1: Milan’s Emily Bladen, going up with the ball, had a strong game against Trenton on Jan. 9. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 2: Milan’s Ava Thornton gets a look from the outside. Photo by Stephen Cook