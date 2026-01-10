January 10, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Milan Girls Basketball Falls to Trenton

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

Milan Girls Basketball Falls to Trenton

A flat start to the third quarter led to the Milan Big Reds Girls Basketball team losing 47-31, to the Trenton Trojans at home on January 9.

The Lady Big Reds came out strong in the first half, but a slow start after halftime put them in a difficult spot where they couldn’t comeback from. The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Girls Coach Phil Freeman to ask about the game.

“The team played hard…..we were down 6 at the half,” Freeman said. “We came out flat to start the third and let them go on a 10-0 run and never recovered.”

Milan was led in scoring by Emily Bladen, who finished with 21 points. Bladen had four three-pointers and was 7/10 from the free throw line. Also for the Lady Big Reds, Aryana Bowden put in 5 points with Ava Thornton chipping in a three-pointer and Carly Obuch with 2 points.

In one takeaway from the game, Freeman said, “We are a very young team with not a lot of varsity experience and are learning as we go, but we are working hard and getting better every game.”

Photo1: Milan’s Emily Bladen, going up with the ball, had a strong game against Trenton on Jan. 9. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 2: Milan’s Ava Thornton gets a look from the outside. Photo by Stephen Cook

Lady Big Reds, Milan Area Schools, Milan Girls Basketball, Milan High School

Latest articles

Milan Girls Basketball Falls to Trenton

Lonnie Huhman

Lima Township Reaches Agreement with WAVE

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com