Milan Girls Basketball gets that Elusive Win

After a consecutive loss streak, the Milan Girls Varsity Basketball team earned a hard-fought win over Monroe Jefferson, giving the Lady Big Reds their first win of the season.

Playing at home on Feb. 23, Milan beat Jefferson by a final score of 48 to 36. The team brought a good scoring attack to go along with free throws, led by Emily Bladen. The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Coach Phil Freeman to ask about the big win.

“Our hard work and determination finally paid off on the scoreboard,” Freeman said.

“I am just so proud of the girls they have battled and battled all year through some hard times and never gave up,” Coach Freeman said. “They trusted in themselves and each other and finally got that elusive win.”

Bladen put in 24 points and was followed up by teammates Aryana Bowden with 7, Charleigh Meggison with 6, Ava Thornton with 5, Honesty Zdunczyk 4 and Addison Ostrum 2.

“The team left it all on the floor and at the end we were able to secure the win with excellent free throw shooting,” Freeman said. “Emily Bladen finished 13 of 14 from the line.”

Photo 1: Emily Bladen played another strong game against Jefferson. Photo courtesy of Colette Childers

Photo 2: Aryana Bowden put in 7 points against Jefferson. Photo courtesy of Colette Childers

Photo 3: Milan played tough defense against Jefferson. Photo by Colette Childers