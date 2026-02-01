Milan Girls Basketball goes against New Boston Huron and the Monroe Jefferson Bears

The Milan Girls’ had a pair of hard-fought Huron League games this past week that saw them continuing to put in their best efforts against some strong teams.

The Milan Girls’ took on New Boston Huron at home on January 26. The final score saw Milan falling 43-21, in a game where they worked hard and put forth a strong effort, but it just wasn’t enough. Milan was again led in scoring by Emily Bladen with 14 points, which included two 3 pointers.

Huron was led by Ava Bossick with 13 points. As a team, Huron had six 3 pointers made while Milan had two 3 pointers.

Then on Jan. 29, the Big Reds took on Jefferson in an away Huron League game that had Milan falling 43-29 to the Bears. Milan was again led by Bladen with 22 points, including making 3 three-pointers. Aryana Bowden also contributed 4 points and Maci Elder with 3 points, all at the free-throw line.

It’s been a tough go lately for the Lady Big Reds. The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Coach Phil Freeman to ask what his message is to the team right now.

“Keep working hard and give your best effort, that is all you can expect of yourself and that is all myself as a coach or anyone else can expect, never lose focus of the fact that your best and the best are not always the same and there is nothing wrong with that,” Freeman said.

Photos by Stephen Cook