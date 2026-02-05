February 05, 2026

Milan Girls Basketball Lose to a Dominant Carleton Airport

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

Milan Girls Basketball Lose to a Dominant Carleton Airport

Described as a challenging experience, the Milan Girls Basketball team dropped a difficult one on February 2 to the Carleton Airport Jets by a final score of 103-29.

The home game saw the Big Reds struggle to stop the scoring onslaught by Carleton, who had a historic game making it over the century mark. The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Milan Coach Phil Freeman to ask about the game.

“It was a challenging experience for the team,” Freeman said of the game.

In looking for the positive takeaways from the matchup, Freeman said the team handled themselves with great sportsmanship and class.

Milan was again led in scoring by Emily Bladen, who put in 23 points. The Big Reds’ scoring was rounded out with 2 points apiece from Honesty Zdunczyk and Maci Elder and 1 point apiece from Aryana Bowden and Addison Ostrum.

As the team leader, Bladen’s strong play has been a consistent part of Milan’s play this season. STN asked Freeman about her.

“Emily continues to enjoy a solid season,” he said. “Her hard work and commitment to the game is showing in her play.”

Photo: Archive photo by Stephen Cook

