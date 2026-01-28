Milan Girls Basketball Lose to New Boston Huron

The Milan Big Reds Girls Varsity Basketball Team suffered a loss at home to New Boston Huron on January 26.

With the final score 43-21, Milan worked hard and put forth a strong effort, but it wasn’t enough. Milan was again led in scoring by Emily Bladen with 14 points, which included two 3 pointers.

Huron was led by Ava Bossick with 13 points. As a team, Huron had six 3 pointers made while Milan had two 3 pointers.

It’s been a tough go lately for the Lady Big Reds. The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Coach Phil Freeman to ask what his message is to the team right now.

“Keep working hard and give your best effort, that is all you can expect of yourself and that is all myself as a coach or anyone else can expect, never lose focus of the fact that your best and the best are not always the same and there is nothing wrong with that,” Freeman said.