Milan Girls Basketball takes on Flat Rock

Continuing to put in the hard work, the Milan Girls Basketball team lost to the Flat Rock Rams at home on January 15.

The final score of 68-36 doesn’t tell the whole story for the Lady Big Reds as they continue to improve as the season goes on. The Sun Times News caught up with Milan Coach Phil Freeman to ask about the game.

“The team continues to play hard, we continue to get a little better each day and that is all I can ask as a coach,” Freeman said.

Milan was led by Emily Bladen with 21 points, which included a few makes from three-point range. She was followed by Ava Thornton with 6 points, Honesty Zdunczyk with 3, Maci Elder and Aryana Bowden, each with 2 and Carly Obuch with 1.

One of the positive takeaways for Freeman was the effort of the team.

“We never gave up and played hard till the end no matter what the scoreboard said,” he said.

Looking at the team and season overall, Freeman said, “We continue to grow and improve as a team, the scoreboard is not always a true indicator of effort and commitment, but I am very proud of the team.”

Photos By Stephen Cook