Milan Girls’ Swim and Dive 12th at D3 State Finals

The Milan girls’ swim and dive team came home with a strong 12th-place finish at the D3 state finals in Holland Saturday.

The Big Red finished with 63 points for the weekend.

The 100 breast was the biggest point winner for the Big Reds with Mary-Katherine Wayne finishing state runner-up and Kelsey Gillay finishing tenth.

Evelyn Gill earned all-state honors with a fifth-place finish in the 500 free, while Lila McKenna was tenth.

Wayne also earned a spot on the medal stand with a 15th-place finish in the 100 fly and was part of the 200 medley relay that finished tenth with Afton Presley, Gillay, and Avery Hovatter, and the 400 free relay that finished 16th along with Hovatter, McKenna, and Gill.

Others competing on the weekend but not making the medal round were Kaylin Brown in diving, McKenna 18th in the 200 free, Gill 17th and Sara Mitchell 24th in the 200 IM, the 200 free relay team of Gillay, Hovatter, McKenna, and Gill placing 21st, and Tori Kimberly 38th in the 100 breast.