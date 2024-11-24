Milan Girls’ Swim and Dive 18th at D3 State Finals

Cover Photo Courtesy of Milan Girls’ Swim and Dive

The Milan girls’ swim and dive team wrapped up another strong season with an 18th-place finish at the D3 state finals at Eastern Michigan University Saturday.

The Big Reds finished with 41 points in the meet that was dominated by East Grand Rapids with 407.

Mary-Katherine Wayne led Milan with a fifth-place finish in the 100 breast to earn all-state honors.

Wayne was also part of the 200 medley relay team that finished 13th along with Hannah Brady, Sara Mitchell, and Kelsie Gillay.

Freshman Evelyn Gill earned all-state honors with a fifth-place finish in the 500 free.

Lila McKenna placed 12th in the 500 free to finish the scoring in day two for the Big Reds.

Milan had some strong finishes in the preliminaries Friday but were not able to qualify for Saturday.

McKenna just missed moving on to Saturday with a 17th-place finish in the 200 free, while Gill was 27th.

Mitchell finished 26th in the 200 IM and Wayne was 22nd in the 100 fly.

The 200 free team of Brady, Gillay, Mitchell, and McKenna was 28th, Brady 24th in the 100 back, Kaylin Brown 26th in diving, and the 400 free relay team of McKenna, Mitchell, Wayne, and Gill placed 23rd.