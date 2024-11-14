Milan Girls’ Swim and Dive Claims 25th Straight Huron League Title

The Milan girls’ swim and dive team continued its domination of the Huron League after claiming its 25th straight league title last week.

The streak dates back to 1998 since the last time the Big Reds did not finish on top of the Huron League standings.

The Big Reds ran away with another title with 599 points, easily outdistancing second-place Riverview with 449.

Mary-Kate Wayne led Milan with four first-place finishes.

Wayne won the 100 breast with a D3 state cut and won the 100 fly. She was also part of the winning 200 medley with Hannah Brady, Sara Mitchell, and Kelsie Gillay, and the winning 400 free relay with a state cut time along with Mitchell, Lila McKenna, and Evelyn Gill.

Mitchell swam a state cut time to win the 200 IM and was second in the 100 back to go with her two relay wins.

McKenna swam state cut times to win the 500 free and her second-place finish in the 200 free. She was also part of the 200 free relay team of Tori Kimberly, Gillay, and Gill that finished second.

Brady won the 100 back with a D3 state cut time and was second in the 50 free, while Gill was second in the 500 free and third in the 200 free.

Gillay was third in the 100 breast and fourth in the 50 free, while Kimberly was second in the 100 breast and seventh in the 200 free.

Megan McChesney was third in the 500 and sixth in the 50 free, Sarah Monroe fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 free, Hallie Thorton eighth in the 100 breast and eighth in the 200 free, Kaylin Brown second in diving, and Hailey Dunn fifth in diving.

The Big Reds will compete at the D3 state finals November 22 and 23.