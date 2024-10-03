Milan Girls Swim and Dive Team Honors Teachers and Coaches

Seniors recognize influential educators and coaches during Teacher/Coach Appreciation Night

Photo: (L-R) Anatomy Teacher Julie Mossburg with senior Hannah Brady, Retired Math Teacher Clint Kraft with senior Sarah Monroe, Health and Gym Teacher Adam Gilles with senior Hailey Dunn, Elementary School Teacher Sarah Farmer with senior Hallie Thornton, and Swim Coach Dan Heikka with senior Megan McChesney. Photo by Stephen Cook

Milan Girls Varsity Swim and Dive Team held its Teacher/Coach Appreciation Night at its home meet against Flat Rock on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

“Far too often teachers/coaches do not realize how they have impacted their students,” said the club in a statement. “Each senior swimmer/diver has picked a teacher/coach that has made a difference in their lives.”

Megan McChesney attended Milan Children’s Preschool, Paddock, and Symons Elementary, Washtenaw International Middle Academy, American School of Valencia, and Washtenaw International High School. She honored her swim coach, Dan Heikka, for consistently supporting her throughout high school.

Swim Coach Dan Heikka with senior Megan McChesney. Photo by Stephen Cook

McChesney says, “I always feel inspired when Heikka gives a pep talk about how we win because we care the most, not only because we are fast. Heikka has taught me the value of hard work and commitment through swimming, and it is something I carry with me in all aspects of life. “

Heikka teaches 9th Grade Biology, Chemistry, and AP Biology at Milan High School and is the head Varsity Swimming and Diving Coach. He has been teaching for 18 years and coaching for 21 years.

Hallie Thorton has attended Milan schools all the way from Paddock to High School. She is honoring her 3rd-grade teacher, Mrs. Farmer.

Elementary School Teacher Sarah Farmer with senior Hallie Thornton. Photo by Stephen Cook

Thornton says that Mrs. Farmer “has always been very helpful and made learning easier and fun. When we had specialized reading groups, she let us change the book instead of making us read something we didn’t like. This helped me enjoy reading and made it feel less like a chore. Mrs. Farmer taught me that school doesn’t have to be difficult and it is important to take breaks to balance life and work. Now, I am able to use this mentality in high school.”

Farmer teaches 5th Grade at Milan Middle School. She coaches the LEGO Robotics team at MMS and also runs the Little Reds youth basketball program in Milan. This is her 22nd year of teaching and her 7th year as a robotics coach.

Sarah Monroe has attended Milan Schools from preschool through 12th grade. Sarah chose to honor Mr. Kraft, her Math teacher in 10th and 11th grade.

Retired Math Teacher Clint Kraft with senior Sarah Monroe. Photo by Stephen Cook

Monroe explains, “Mr. Kraft is a teacher who impacted me a lot because he was super fun to be around and hang out with. Any time I made something, it would hang up in his classroom and it would encourage me to do more. He also always listened to the things I was involved in and really made me feel comfortable in his classroom. When I was applying to be on the Board of Delegates, even though he knew nothing about it, he supported me to go for it. And when I got the position, he would always listen to the stories I brought back from being at the meetings. Mr. Kraft also helped me to really understand the topics in Math, which is why I like it so much. It comes easily at this point because of all the tips and help he gave me, without making me feel like it was a bad thing when I could not understand the lesson.“

Kraft taught math at Milan High School. He taught for 25 years, coached wrestling for 26 years, and football for eight years.

Hannah Brady attended Milan Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. She chose to honor Mrs. Mossburg, who taught anatomy class at MHS. Hannah chose Mrs. Mossburg because she always goes out of her way to make every student feel comfortable and heard in her classes.

Anatomy Teacher Julie Mossburg with senior Hannah Brady. Photo by Stephen Cook

Brady says “Mrs. Mossburg has been so helpful these past few years of high school – always giving advice when I need it. Mrs. Mossburg showed me how interesting and engaging school can be. Anatomy class with her helped me discover my passion for working in the medical field.”

Mossburg teaches science at Milan High School. She became a teacher because she realized she had a unique ability to relate to high school-age students. She liked science, and she enjoyed coaching high school sports. She has been a teacher and coach for 25 years.

Hailey Dunn has attended South Arbor and Milan Area Schools. Hailey is honoring Mr. Gilles for teaching all grades and for teaching health.

Health and Gym Teacher Adam Gilles with senior Hailey Dunn. Photo by Stephen Cook

Dunn says, “Mr. Gilles has always had my back in arguments. He helped me and friends resolve our issues when we were in the locker room yelling at each other. He pulled us out and he helped us resolve our problems. He helped me become the person who I am today, because he helped me grow into a better person and find better friends. Thank you Mr. Gilles for being the best teacher I’ve had and for helping me through everything. I hope I become the kind of teacher you are!”

Gilles has been a coach and teacher for 26 years. He teaches Health, Physical Education and Leadership at Milan High School. Gilles has been a baseball coach for 24 years, Golf coach for eight years, Volleyball coach for two years and has coached Boys and Girls Bowling for two years.

The heartfelt tributes from the senior swimmers and divers showcased the profound impact that dedicated teachers and coaches have on shaping both academic and personal success.