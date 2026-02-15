Milan Girls Varsity Bowling Cruises to Victory while the Boys Team Comes Up Short

The Milan Girls and Boys Varsity Bowling teams faced off against New Boston Huron at Lodge Lanes on February 13, in their last meet of the regular season.

The Lady Big Reds clinched a win after kicking off the match by winning both Baker games rolling a 146 and 156. Milan also took two points for Baker totals allowing them to take the lead, 10-0.

The Milan girls kept the winning streak alive in the first set of singles, with Ashley Reutter (150), Teresa Tomaszewski (182), Savannah Michalak (142), Kenleigh Vandergrift (173), and Maggie Smith (265), each gaining a point. The team’s effort of a 912 series allowed them to take four series points to increase their lead over the Lady Chiefs, 19-0.

The Lady Big Reds kept working in the second set of singles trying to stay ahead of the oil transition on the lanes. Points were won by games from Kenleigh Vandergrift (180) and Maggie Smith (208)to bring Milan to 21-0.

Assistance from close efforts from Teresa Tomaszewski (139), Savannah Michalak (132), and a split effort between Ashley Reutter and Brooke Hildebrandt allowed the Lady Big Reds to gain four series points. The team also had the high combined singles affording them two additional points to take the win, 27-3. Honorable Scores and Series went to Maggie Smith with Games of 256, 208 and a Series of 473.

For the Milan Boys, the Big Reds were unable to keep pace with the Chiefs, allowing New Boston Huron to take the early lead, 10-0. In the first set of singles, games from Drew Biederman (159) and Mason Roberts (144) put two points on the board for Milan meanwhile New Boston Huron increased their lead to 17-2.

In the second set of singles, the solo and final point of the season was won by Lukas DeBrock (100) for the Big Reds.

The Big Reds lost 27-3.

Milan is set to head to Lenawee Recreation on Thursday, February 19th for Team Regionals. Action starts at 2pm. Tickets must be purchased through GoFan.com.

The information and photos for this article were provided by Yvonne Smith.