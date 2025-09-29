Milan Golfers Seventh at Huron League Championships

The Milan girls’ golf team wrapped up its regular season with a seventh-place finish at the Huron League Championships September 25.

The Big Reds finished with a team-score of 474 in the tournament won by SMCC with 355.

Teresa Tomaszewski led Milan with a round of 106 to finish 22nd.

Honesty Zdunczyk finished with 120 and placed 28th, Ava Thornton was 29th with 122, and Addison Publiski was 34th with 126.

The Big Reds defeated New Boston Huron 235-248 in the final dual meet of the season.

Tomaszewski and Thornton each shot 57 to tie for second overall.

Zdunczyk was fourth with a 58 and Publiski was 6th with a 63.

Milan defeated Monroe Jefferson 249-299 September 17.

Tomaszewski led the way with a score of 57.

Publiski shot 62, Thornton 64, and Zdunczyk 66.