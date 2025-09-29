September 29, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Milan Golfers Seventh at Huron League Championships

Mike Williamson

MilanSports

Milan Golfers Seventh at Huron League Championships

The Milan girls’ golf team wrapped up its regular season with a seventh-place finish at the Huron League Championships September 25.

The Big Reds finished with a team-score of 474 in the tournament won by SMCC with 355.

Teresa Tomaszewski led Milan with a round of 106 to finish 22nd.

Honesty Zdunczyk finished with 120 and placed 28th, Ava Thornton was 29th with 122, and Addison Publiski was 34th with 126.

The Big Reds defeated New Boston Huron 235-248 in the final dual meet of the season.

Tomaszewski and Thornton each shot 57 to tie for second overall.

Zdunczyk was fourth with a 58 and Publiski was 6th with a 63.

Milan defeated Monroe Jefferson 249-299 September 17.

Tomaszewski led the way with a score of 57.

Publiski shot 62, Thornton 64, and Zdunczyk 66.

Latest articles

Gordie Howe Bridge Nears Opening — Low-Income Detroiters Confront Hard Choice: Stay or Go

STN Staff

Milan Boys Tennis Beats Riverview, Loses Two Close Contests 

Michael Mezei

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News