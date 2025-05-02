Milan has a New Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach

The new coach for the Varsity Girls Basketball Team brings a wealth of experience to this important role at the high school, Milan Area Schools (MAS) said in their announcement on May 2.

“Milan Area Schools is excited to announce the hiring of Mr. Philip Freeman as the new Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach,” Herb Morelock, Athletic Director at Milan High School, said in the announcement. “Milan Athletics is proud to welcome Coach Freeman to our coaching staff and looks forward to the leadership and energy he will bring to the program.”

Morelock said “Coach Freeman brings a wealth of experience to the Big Reds program, with previous head coaching roles at Camden Frontier and Belleville High School, as well as assistant coaching positions at Pittsford and Belleville. He is a well-respected member of the Michigan basketball coaching community, holding a USA Basketball Gold Coach License and active membership in the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM).”

In addition to his school coaching roles, Freeman has spent the past eight years as a coach and consultant with MI Factory Basketball, a Westland-based program focused on player development.

“His passion for the game extends beyond the court—he has also supported schools in a variety of capacities, including substitute teaching, paraprofessional roles, and assisting athletic departments with events and programming,” Morelock said.

He said Coach Freeman’s “philosophy centers on helping young people grow not only as athletes but as individuals. His mission is to develop responsible, respectful, and successful student-athletes who represent their families, school, and community with pride.”

Photo: Coach Freeman. Photo Courtesy of Milan Area Schools