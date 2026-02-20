Milan Has an In-House Treasurer Again

Milan City promoted longtime employee Karis Dyc to assistant treasurer this month, helping fill a key role left vacant since former treasurer Sarah Finch left a year ago to take the position as Saline City treasurer.

In the interim, the city contracted with Plante Moran, a business management consultant in Ann Arbor, which will continue providing financial support under a $90,000-$100,000 annual contract. A consultant works in city offices at least twice a week and provides additional remote support.

photography / Karen Lambert

Lifelong Milan resident Karis Dyc was recently given expanded job responsibilities at Milan City. She will continue working as the utilities billing clerk while also serving as assistant treasurer.

Karis Dyc

Dyc is a lifelong Milan resident and Milan High School graduate.

“She’s done everything we’ve ever asked of her here—from cutting down trees outside to taking over the water billing,” said Milan City Manager Jim Lancaster. “She’s always ready to learn, always wants to do more. There are a lot of people out there who when you ask them to do something they’re like, ‘It’s not my job.’ She takes those roles right on.”

Dyc said when she earned a degree in business management at Monroe Community College she didn’t know what she wanted to do.

“Honestly, working for a municipality never even crossed my mind,” she said.

Dyc previously worked for Heath Lawncare, which held the city’s mowing and landscaping contract. She joined the city in October of 2018 in the Department of Public Works, where her work ranged from filling potholes to road chipping. In April of 2021, she moved into an office role in utility billing and has since taken on additional finance responsibilities.

In order to allow her to continue to grow in that role, city leaders determined on Feb. 3 to move her into the position of assistant treasurer.

Training

Dyc has expressed an interest in additional training that Lancaster told city council could later qualify her for the role of city treasurer. The city currently budgets up to $900 per person a year for continuing education.

Councilmember Marie Gress suggested the amount might need to be increased.

“$900 will only get a book,” Lancaster said. “We need to look at that. In the past if we make an agreement to send them to training they commit to stay for three to five years.”

Councilmember Shannon Wayne said the comments asking for more funding for continuing education were “spot on.”

“Maybe we can put a proposal together and talk about tuition benefits in the city,” Wayne said.

Personally, Wayne said she has taken advantage of continuing education each year she’s worked for Ford.

Commitment

Councilmembers were supportive of Dyc for the new role.

“Her commitment to the city has been incredible,” said Councilmember Jesse Nie. “I’m very proud of her. So, I’m in full, full support.”

Dyc was removed from the Technical, Professional, and Officeworkers Association of Michigan Supervisors union in order to accept her new salaried position. Her salary will start at approximately $55,500. She will continue handling utilities billing while taking on her new role.

Dyc said that she was excited to learn the Department of Public Works side of the job “with water mains, water meters, anything that happens around the city” and now enjoys learning how the city runs from the inside.

“I love it. I couldn’t see myself working anywhere else,” Dyc said. “I love the community.”