Milan High School Names New Varsity Girls Softball Head Coach

Milan Area Schools has announced the appointment of Micah Higa as the new Head Coach of the Varsity Girls Softball team at Milan High School. Coach Higa has served as the team’s Assistant Varsity Coach for the past three seasons under Coach Kirk Davis.

“Micah has done an excellent job as an assistant,” said Davis. “The girls respond well to her coaching style, and over the past year, she has taken on an increasingly prominent leadership role with the team.”

Coach Davis will remain with the program as Assistant Coach and Team Manager.

A 2019 graduate of Ann Arbor Huron High School, Coach Higa played one season at Saginaw Valley State University (2019–20). She also brings club experience, having coached the Intruders travel team (based in Willis, MI) for two years.

“I want to give back to the game that has given and taught me so much over the years,” Higa said. “And this is a great group of girls with great team spirit.”