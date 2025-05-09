Milan High School Seniors Awarded Community Scholarships

A group of Milan High School Seniors got a helpful boost at the Community Foundation of Monroe County Scholarship Breakfast that will help with the next steps in their educations. Held on May 3 at Saint Therese IHM Senior Living, in a room full of families and students, this annual event was a celebration of education, generosity and bright futures ahead.

The Community Foundation awarded more than $130,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from every corner of Monroe County. The Greater Milan Area Community Fund (GMACF) is a fund within the Monroe Foundation. The scholarships are given by different groups who have endowed funds within the GMACF.

Here are this year’s Milan recipients and their scholarships:

Wesley Murphy and Zackary Straub: THE MILAN BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP:This scholarship will be awarded to a student(s) enrolling in a post-secondary education who has a 3.5 GPA or higher and has demonstrated leadership and community involvement. The scholarship is to be used to help meet the cost of higher education.

Adam Johnson, Gunnar Kruise, Sarah Monroe, and Madison Ross: ETHEL RICHARDS SCHOLARSHIP:This scholarship will be awarded to students who plan to major in a business program at an accredited community college or college/university. The numbers of scholarships vary from year to year.

Melody Watkins: EVELYN (HITCHINGHAM) GERSTENBERG SCHOLARSHIP:This scholarship was created by Mr. Richard Gerstenberg to honor the memory of his wife of 52 years. Mrs. Gerstenberg died in 1987 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Eowyn Johnson and Wesley Murphy: THE DUANE & ISABELLE SCHULTZ MILAN HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP: This scholarship is endowed by Duane and Isabelle Schultz to Milan High School graduating seniors who have attended all four years and have a GPA of 2.8 or higher. Award and amount varies from year to year.

Owen Burdette and Wesley Murphy: THE ETHAN C. JONES MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: This need-based scholarship is awarded to Milan High School graduates who plan on attending a college/university or trade school. The recipients must live in the Milan Area School District for at least two (2) years prior to the date of application.

Adam Johnson: THE ERIC HARRISON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:Eric Harrison Memorial Scholarship is an endowed fund that bestows a cash award to a graduating senior of Milan High School who embodies Eric’s ideals of friendship, leadership, community spirit, school citizenship, academic success, and dedication to varsity sports. Candidates must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5+, at least 2 varsity sport letters, leadership or citizenship in community or school and be a 4+ year resident of the city of Milan or greater Milan area, and be attending college, university or community college full-time or part-time. This scholarship commemorates Eric’s life and the attributes that were most important to him.

Emily Kiss: RONNIE & PAULETTE SHORES SCHOLARSHIP:In memory of Ronnie Shores, this scholarship may be given to a Milan High School graduating senior who has a physical or other disability.

Emma Budd: CAROLINE O’DONNELL & JUDY HEATH SCHOLARSHIP: The Caroline O’Donnell Scholarship has been combined with the memorial fund of Judy Heath. These two outstanding women shared many attributes. They were both graduates of the University of Michigan School of Nursing and both had successful careers in the medical profession. They raised their families in Milan and were active in the Milan Schools and in their community. Their families were united with the marriage of Jim O’Donnell and Karen Heath. The two families wish to honor a deserving student who has chosen to pursue a career in the field of healthcare and whose lifestyle reflects the exemplary character and ideals of Ms. O’Donnell and Ms. Heath.

Isabella Garcia – Class of 2024 Graduate: THE MICHAEL A. TITTIGER SUSTAINABILITY & CONSERVATION SCHOLARSHIP: This scholarship was established to provide tuition assistance to a Milan High School graduating senior of minority status who is interested in environmental sustainability and/or conservation. Eligibility requirements include residency within the Milan School District and a cumulative GPA of at least 2.8. NOTE: Minority status as defined by financial need, race/ethnicity, gender, and/or otherwise.

Allison Kingman: THEGILBERT DARLING MEMORIAL AGRICULTURAL SCHOLARSHIP: This scholarship is an endowed scholarship in memory of Gilbert Darling, who was an innovative and life-long dairy and cash crop farmer in the Milan area. He was active in church, local government, and agricultural organizations. He was a strong supporter of education, youth programs, 4-H, and FFA. The scholarship is awarded to a student who plans to enroll in post-secondary education in the areas of agricultural production, agricultural mechanical engineering, agricultural research, agricultural education, veterinary science, genetic or chemical research and engineering. The award amount will vary from year to year.

