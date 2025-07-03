July 04, 2025

Milan High School Welcomes a New Head Coach

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

Milan’s new Head Coach of the Girls Varsity Volleyball team is a well-known pick. She’s an alum who had success in Milan and brings with her a lot of important experience after serving as assistant coach of the varsity team.

On July 1, the Milan High School (MHS) Athletic Department announced that heading into the 2025 season Sarah Eliason will be the new Head Coach of Girls Varsity Volleyball.

Eliason was a Big Red standout and four-year college player, MHS said in its announcement that Eliason “brings passion, experience, and deep Milan roots to the role.”

“To say Sarah knows Milan would be an understatement!” MHS said in its announcement. “After growing up watching her sisters, Hannah and Rachel, play volleyball for the Big Reds, Sarah went on to play four years herself—leading her team to the District Finals in her senior year. She continued her playing career at Spring Arbor University, where she competed for four years while earning her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.”

Eliason has also coached with Huron Valley Volleyball Club.

MHS said when former coach Makenna Slack “stepped down to pursue her professional career, it was a big loss for Milan Volleyball.”

“Coach Slack led the program to District and Regional Championships and a Final Four appearance during her tenure,” MHS’s announcement said. “That said, she is happy to know the program she helped build is now in great hands.”

Eliason’s coaching motto is: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t want to work hard.”

“Under her leadership, we are confident the Big Reds will be the hardest-working team around,” MHS’s announcement said. “Welcome, Coach Eliason!”

Photo of Sarah Eliason courtesy of Milan High School

