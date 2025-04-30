Milan High School’s FFA Succeeds at State Competition

The Milan FFA Chapter performed really well in the recent State Skills Competition. Held in Lansing this past month, high school students from Milan placed in the top 25 percent of the contest where over 2,000 FFA members from around the state competed in different challenges to demonstrate their skills.

The Sun Times News followed up with Milan FFA advisor Mary Hammer to learn more. Hammer said the Milan FFA members really did very well at states.

“We are really quite proud of our members,” Hammer said.

Milan had students competing in several different areas, including Veterinarian Science, Agricultural Mechanics, Dairy Food Quality, Food Science, Floriculture, Poultry, Forestry, Greenhouse Management, and Agricultural Sales.

The Milan FFA (Future Farmers of America) Chapter aims to make a positive difference in the lives of students at Milan High School by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Hammer said all of the contests included a written test, with most having 100 questions. There were 50 tool identifications, a species test, and a practicum where the students had to perform an activity, like how to take a cutting from a plant to administering a shot, she said.

Allison Kingman, a senior at Milan High School in the Greenhouse Management contest, placed fourth overall while MHS junior Abbie Newhardt placed eighth overall.

Photo 1: Milan FFA’s Ag Sales Team

Photo 2: Two members of Milan FFA’s floriculture team are making their arrangements from a copy of a picture.

Photo 3: Milan FFA’s Vet Science teams.

Photos courtesy of the Milan FFA Chapter