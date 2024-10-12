Milan Mayor Ed Kolar Highlights Community Growth and Volunteer Efforts in Fall 2024

Mayor Kolar reflects on Milan’s vibrant community, Tolan Square’s grand opening, and the contributions of dedicated volunteers shaping the city’s future.

Photo: Members of Moving Milan Forward in Tolan Square. Photo: The Connection: Fall 2024

In the Fall 2024 edition of The Connection, Mayor Ed Kolar addressed Milan residents, expressing gratitude and excitement for the city’s recent developments and the efforts of its community members. Reflecting on the vibrant atmosphere of Milan, Mayor Kolar highlighted the importance of volunteers and collaboration, stating, “This community is filled with countless volunteers contributing to the vibrancy of Milan, and we wish we had the space to recognize each one of you.” He emphasized that the city thrives due to these efforts, which have significantly enhanced the quality of life in Milan.

One of the major highlights was the grand opening of Tolan Square in July 2024. After months of construction, Tolan Square emerged as a “centerpiece of the lively downtown area,” offering a space for events and attracting visitors from neighboring communities. Mayor Kolar expressed deep appreciation for the fundraising efforts led by the non-profit organization Moving Milan Forward, and the support from numerous community contributors that made the project possible.

Additionally, Mayor Kolar acknowledged the beautification initiatives within the city. He praised Joe Pusta of Lavender Lane for his volunteer work in enhancing Milan’s public spaces, noting that “the results are visually appealing and fragrant, and we are incredibly grateful to Joe for all he does to enhance our city.”

The mayor concluded his message with optimism for the future, urging residents to continue their dedication to community improvement: “Let’s build upon these efforts to continually elevate our city, and together, let’s explore ideas for community improvements in 2025.”

A complete copy of “The Connection: Fall 2024” can be found on the city’s website.