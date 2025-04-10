April 10, 2025

Karen Lambert

From Officer to Sergeant: Cody Strait’s Milestone

Milan Police Chief Don Tillery promoted Cody Straits to sergeant at the Milan City Council meeting on April 1. After his family was invited to pin on his new badge.

photography / Karen Lambert
