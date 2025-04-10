April 10, 2025 Karen Lambert CommunityMilanMilan GovernmentUncategorized From Officer to Sergeant: Cody Strait’s Milestone Milan Police Department, police, sergeant Milan Police Chief Don Tillery promoted Cody Straits to sergeant at the Milan City Council meeting on April 1. After his family was invited to pin on his new badge. photography / Karen Lambert photography / Karen Lambert photographer / Karen Lambert Latest articles Dexter Track and Field Splits with Pioneer Mike Williamson From Officer to Sergeant: Cody Strait’s Milestone Karen Lambert UPCOMING EVENTS Apr 11 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Easter Egg Decorating (Registration Required) Apr 11 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Sound Bath Meditation Apr 12 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Event Series FAADL NEW BOOK SHOP IS OPEN Saturdays from 10-4! Apr 12 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Living Well with Chronic Pain Apr 17 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Daytime Sound Bath View Calendar