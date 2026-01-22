January 22, 2026

Milan Officials Sworn in by Judges from Two Counties in Unique Ceremonial Oath

Milan’s mayor and councilmembers took their oaths of office twice Tuesday Jan. 20, in a tradition that reflects commitment to serve those in both counties that make up the city.

Washtenaw County Probate Court Judge Carol Kuhnke and Monroe County 1st District Court Judge Christian J. Horkey administered the oaths of office to Mayor Ed Kolar, Councilmember Marie Gress, Councilmember Jesse Nie and Councilmember Shannon Wayne at the Milan city council meeting. 

Each judge’s jurisdictions includes the Milan residents in their county. In addition, Kuhnke is a graduate of Milan High School and attended school at the same time as Kolar, though he said they were a year apart.

In their oaths, elected officials promised “I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of this State, and that I will lawfully perform the duties of the Office of Milan City Mayor/Milan City Councilmember. In and for the City of Milan, Monroe County/Washtenaw County, State of Michigan, according to the best of my ability, so help me God.”

Milan City Clerk Lavonna Wenzel said Tuesday’s oaths were ceremonial and she officially swore in each candidate within 10 days of the election, as required by the city charter.

“Due to the uniqueness of our city having one foot in Monroe County and the other in Washtenaw County,” Wenzel said, “it is appropriate to have the elected officials swear to both county residents they serve.”

photography / Karen Lambert
Councilmember Marie Gress took office for the first time. Gress repeated the oath of office to Washtenaw County Probate Court Judge Carol Kuhnke, and Monroe County 1st District Court Judge Christian J. Horkey.
photography / Karen Lambert
Councilmember Shannon Wayne will continue her service on city council.
photography / Karen Lambert
Councilmember Jesse Nie, standing with his family, repeated the oath of office to Washtenaw County Probate Court Judge Carol Kuhnke, and Monroe County 1st District Court Judge Christian J. Horkey. Nie served four years ago and then took some time away from civic service before being elected in November.
photography / Karen Lambert
Milan Mayor Ed Kolar, alongside his wife, repeated the oath of office to Washtenaw County Probate Court Judge Carol Kuhnke, and Monroe County 1st District Court Judge Christian J. Horkey.
photography / Karen Lambert
Those pictured include: Councilmember Marie Gress (l-r), Mayor Ed Kolar, Washtenaw County Probate Court Judge Carol Kuhnke, Monroe County 1st District Court Judge Christian J. Horkey, Councilmember Shannon Wayne and Councilmember Jesse Nie.
