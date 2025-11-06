Milan Police Respond Quickly to Shots Fired at Mill Race Shores

Photo: Google Street View

The Milan Police Department is investigating shots fired Wednesday afternoon, November 5, 2025, at the Mill Race Shores Mobile Home Park, located at 563 Allen Road in Milan.

According to witnesses, a man identified as a Van Buren Township resident entered the community and began shooting at homes and vehicles. Milan Police Officers responded swiftly and took the man into custody at the scene. Two firearms were recovered. No injuries were reported, though preliminary investigation indicates multiple gunshots struck houses and vehicles. The suspect remains in custody.

“An acquaintance of the suspect resides in the community. However, there is no clear motivation for the shooting,” said Don Tillery, Milan’s Chief of Police in a statement.

“This was a highly dangerous situation that was averted due to the bravery and quick actions of our Milan Police Officers,” said Milan Mayor Ed Kolar.

Milan City Administrator Jim Lancaster expressed gratitude for the professionalism and teamwork that prevented injuries. “We are thankful for the swift response of our MPD officers this afternoon and also the surrounding agencies that came to support us. We are grateful that this event ended peacefully without any serious injuries. While we continue to sort out all the details we are thankful for the training and experience of our MPD officers that deescalated the situation quickly and safely,” Lancaster said.

Milan Police thanked the Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Saline Police, and 911 Metro Dispatch for their assistance.

The investigation remains ongoing.