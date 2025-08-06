Milan, Dexter Primary Election Results Reported, District #2 Still Coming

Milan City Clerk Lavonna Wenzel hurried into the gathering area of The Center waving two sheets in her hands Tuesday evening, just about an hour after the election had closed. There community members had a chance to look at the two lists of results – one for Washtenaw County and one for Monroe County – in the border city. Then Wenzel hastily moved the papers away, and hurried back to work.
This year Milan had mayoral and library board races in the Primary, in addition to a County Commission District #2 seat for Monroe County. Amongst the others with Primaries in Washtenaw County, was Dexter, where just under 1,000 residents weighed in a land sale.
Results are below and will be updated as more information is available.
Dexter Land Sale:
Yes 613
No 362
Milan Mayor:
Ed Kolar 665
Laura Russeau 317
Danette Talbot 76
Milan Library Board:
Rodney Hill 320
Peter Kentes 151
Cary Lieffers 96
Michelle Walters 547
Kelsey Winter 488
Monroe County Commissioner (Milan area of District #2 reported; other areas still reporting)
Democrat:
Danielle Hoover 168
Republican:
Dale Biniecki 87
Dwayne Dobbs 24