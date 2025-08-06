August 05, 2025

Milan, Dexter Primary Election Results Reported, District #2 Still Coming

Karen Lambert

Milan City Clerk Lavonna Wenzel hurried into the gathering area of The Center waving two sheets in her hands Tuesday evening, just about an hour after the election had closed. There community members had a chance to look at the two lists of results – one for Washtenaw County and one for Monroe County – in the border city. Then Wenzel hastily moved the papers away, and hurried back to work.

This year Milan had mayoral and library board races in the Primary, in addition to a County Commission District #2 seat for Monroe County. Amongst the others with Primaries in Washtenaw County, was Dexter, where just under 1,000 residents weighed in a land sale.

Results are below and will be updated as more information is available.

Dexter Land Sale:

Yes 613

No 362

Milan Mayor:

Ed Kolar 665

Laura Russeau 317

Danette Talbot 76

Milan Library Board:

Rodney Hill 320

Peter Kentes 151

Cary Lieffers 96

Michelle Walters 547

Kelsey Winter 488

Monroe County Commissioner (Milan area of District #2 reported; other areas still reporting)

Democrat:  

Danielle Hoover 168

Republican:

Dale Biniecki 87

Dwayne Dobbs 24

