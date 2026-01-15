Milan Public Library Celebrates Michigan Inventions: How Many Did You Already Know?

A small exhibit put together by Shannon Ross-Albers, circulation assistant at the Milan Public library, celebrates the ingenuity of the people of Michigan.

When they think of Michigan, many people think of Dearborn native Henry Ford, who invented the Model T and made the automobile available to the public through assembly line mass production.

When they think of inventors, many think of Thomas Edison, who was born in Milan, Ohio, but moved to Port Huron, Michigan when he was seven. He went on to invent the incandescent light bulb, phonograph, motion picture camera, electric power system and alkaline storage battery. “More than any other inventor in history, Thomas Edison is responsible for the technologies that make modern life modern,” according to the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park.

However, Michiganders can be credited for a wide range of inventions, many which came about as ordinary people looked for ways to improve the world around them.

The library’s exhibit looks at some lesser known local inventions that changed the way we live.

Featured inventions include the hospital bed, canned baby food, the first prepared baking mix (Jiffy Mix), snowboards, paint-by-number kits, the Michigan left turn, cat litter, pop-tarts, road stripes, and the three-color traffic light.

For those interested in learning more about invention, Michigan’s Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation provides a place “to walk alongside our country’s most famous innovators as they face great uncertainties and uncover lasting discoveries,” according to their website. There is a special exhibition coming up in March for Women’s History Month, to explore the entrepreneurship, invention and innovation of American women.

Upcoming library events:

1) Celebrate Michigan! Saturday, Jan. 24, 1-4 p.m. at the Milan Library.

Stop by to make a Michigan themed button or fridge magnet to celebrate Michigan’s 188th birthday (Jan. 26). They’ll have some treats on hand and maybe a puzzle or two to play with.

2) Dips & Spreads for Your Super Bowl (or Any) Party, Tuesday, February 3, 7-8 p.m. at The Center, 45 Neckel Court, Milan, Michigan.

Keegan C. Rodgers, owner of The Lakehouse Bakery in Chelsea, will lead this lively talk on how to get started or rev up your dip & spread game! Learn about the basics of making a good dip or spread from bases like yogurt, cream cheese, sour cream and avocado to riffs on hummus, sour cream and onion, seven-layer dip and more! Register HERE.

3) Lethal Lunches (Monthly Mystery Book Group) , Wednesday, February 4, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milan City Hall Meeting Room (turn left when you enter the building).

February’s title is Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke. To join the conversation, send an email to [email protected]

Find information about more events at: milanlibrary.org/adults.

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert

photography / Karen Lambert