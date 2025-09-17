Milan Resident Starts a Transportation Work Group; Council Continues to Discuss Transit

A Milan resident stood to ask for help to find better alternative transportation options, during the public comment period Tuesday at Milan’s City Council meeting.

Currently, Milan is the only city in Washtenaw County not to offer some kind of public transportation, aside from limited rides provided by the senior center.

That can be a major impediment for those who cannot drive for various reasons, said Milan resident Nora Kuzdak.

As a result, Kuzdak is starting a Transportation Working Group.

“Because somebody had to,” Kuzdak said. “It’s really obvious just from meeting brand new people in Milan there are needs not being met.”

Kuzdak hopes together community members can find solutions and created the email: [email protected] for residents to obtain more information and respond to a survey about their transportation interests.

“I’ll be the main person behind that—for now,” Kuzdak said, adding that they are looking for others who would like to figure out solutions.

“I would like people to do what they’re passionate about, if someone wants to join the group,” Kuzdak said.

Kuzdak said they could use volunteers willing to explore any area of transportation, whether that is contacting other cities to see what they are doing, exploring options to help residents navigate Milan without a car, or even just provide a special skill like help with social media.

“Our smallness can be a strength,” Kuzdak said, explaining that Milan doesn’t have to see its size as a deficit in finding solutions.

file photo

Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti share TheRide. Western Washtenaw County has the WAVE (above). Saline and Northfield Township utilize People’s Express. However, Milan City and some surrounding townships are what is referred to as a transportation desert.

City transportation discussion

As a whole, public transportation dominated Milan City Council’s discussion about the master plan Tuesday.

Earlier in the meeting, Parks & Recreation Director Jill Tewsley highlighted survey comments, which she said were divided on the issue. Some residents said public transportation’s really important while others stated Milan is too small to offer public transportation.

Councilmember David Snyder stressed to the council that while the final survey results showed only 40 percent of residents saw transportation as important or very important and 25 percent said they would use it regularly, for that 25 percent it’s enabling a different way of life.

“I think it is very important to say that 25 percent of the population needs that to connect to A2, go to the doctor’s office, the grocery store,” Snyder said, adding that he doesn’t necessarily think it needs to be a municipal solution, but that the city could play a role in addressing the problem.

Councilmember Shannon Wayne said she’s heard a desire for transportation options from young people not able to drive.

“Middle schoolers at my house were talking about how cool it would be to take a bus to Saline or a bus to Ann Arbor,” Wayne said.

Councilmember Mary Kerkes thanked Kuzdak for standing up, saying that she appreciated the community advocacy and the willingness to go ahead with a plan.

After the meeting, Laura Harvey, co-owner of the bookstore and game shop Adventure, Ink told Kuzdak she would be happy to help with advertising through her business.

photo courtesy of Milan Seniors for Healthy Living

The Milan Seniors for Healthy Living does offer limited public transportation for those who qualify.

Other topics

The city’s discussion also highlighted other transportation-related topics, including: the lack of a way to charge electric vehicles, the need to improve sidewalks and add crosswalks and ramps, a mixture of concern and advocacy regarding bike paths, a desire for paths to link parks and cities, and the need for the city to maintain what they have.

Mayor Ed Kolar said the city has discussed residents’ desire to connect the parks for years, but that will take more money and time.

In addition, City Manager Jim Lancaster listed many projects the city is currently working on to address residents’ desire for more trails, pathways, and crosswalks, including at Wilson Park through the TAP grant. He said he also attends regional meetings where recreational trails connecting the cities are being discussed.

Milan City has more information about the master plan survey results at: https://www.milanmi.gov/departments/building_department/planning_commission/master_plan.php