October 14, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Milan Runners Compete at Father Gabriel Richard Invitational

Mike Williamson

MilanSports

Milan Runners Compete at Father Gabriel Richard Invitational

The Milan cross country teams battled a deep field at the Father Gabriel Richard Invitational at Hudson Mills Metropark, turning in strong performances led by several personal-best times.

Girls Finish 16th

The Milan girls placed 16th overall with 426 points, paced by senior Amerie Wilson, who cracked the 20-minute mark to finish 18th in 19:59.67. Fellow senior Kaily McDaniel followed close behind, running a personal best of 20:38.65 for 35th place.

Junior Madison Lancaster clocked 23:06.55, while senior Angelina Wilson ran 23:53.71. Sophomore Callie Bartholomay (26:06.24) and senior Keira Pinnow (26:20.55) both set personal records to round out the Big Reds’ lineup.

Boys Take 22nd

The Milan boys placed 22nd with 561 points, led by freshman Mason Martin, who continues to impress with a 44th-place finish in 17:11.76. Senior Dylan Penzien recorded a personal best of 18:13.51, while junior Aiden McLean added another PR at 19:26.97.

Junior Cameron Garcia finished in 19:38.06, and sophomore Aiden Gagnon clocked a personal-best 20:25.73. Senior Hank Bobicz (21:49.05) and Andrew Kingman (22:03.11, PR) rounded out the team’s effort.

Latest articles

100 Women Who Care Select Grant Recipient

STN Staff

HWPI receives $1M for the B2B Trail in FY2026 State Budget

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News