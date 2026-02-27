Milan school board approves buses, extends superintendent contract

The Milan Area Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of two new school buses, extended Superintendent Ryan McMahon’s contract and reviewed student test results during its Feb. 25 meeting. Treasurer Michelle Heikka was absent. All other board members were present.

Two new buses approved

In a 6-0 vote, the board approved buying two buses at $151,900 each using sinking fund dollars.

The district received three price quotes. McMahon recommended Midwest Transit Equipment even though it was not the lowest bid, citing consistency with the current fleet.

“It matches the rest of our fleet,” he said, noting that shared parts and maintenance familiarity benefit district mechanics.

The buses also feature a knob-operated parking brake preferred by drivers.

Trustee Andrew Cislo said he had spoken with a longtime driver about the design.

“In order to avoid repetitive injuries on the foot, I see a lot of value in that,” Cislo said.

Milan operates 15 to 16 buses and replaces them on a rotating schedule. Some years require purchasing two to stay on track.

Transportation contract approved

Board members also unanimously approved a new agreement with the district’s bus drivers.

The contract updates sick leave language to comply with state law, adds two paid holidays and provides a 3.03 percent wage increase across the pay scale.

McMahon said the raise aligns with other recent district agreements while accounting for benefit adjustments.

Superintendent contract extended

The board voted 6-0 to extend McMahon’s contract by one year, moving the end date to June 30, 2029.

Board President Thomas Faro noted the board is required to take action on the superintendent’s contract before March 1 each year.

“This action does not set any salary figures or change any language of the contract,” Faro said. “This action simply adds a year to the end of his agreement.”

Vice President Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez described the extension as standard procedure under the existing contract terms.

Administrator handbook updates

Revisions to the district’s administrator handbook were also approved.

According to McMahon, the changes clarify salary language, adjust longevity pay, update retirement payout provisions and limit how much unused vacation time can be carried over.

“A lot of the changes are to put some controls in place,” he said.

Student achievement update

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Bookout presented winter benchmark data, reporting steady growth across grade levels.

At Paddock Early Childhood Center, kindergarten and first-grade students are performing above national averages in reading and math. Students in grades two through four at Symons Elementary are also at or above national averages, with several grades already meeting projected spring growth goals.

At the middle school, most grade levels are performing at or above national averages.

“These scores are evidence of our teachers’ hard work,” Bookout said, adding that the district uses the data to identify strengths and areas where students may need additional support.

A more detailed curriculum update is expected in May.

Trustee Cassie Prior and Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Bookout listen during the Feb. 25 Milan Area Schools Board of Education meeting. Bookout presented winter student achievement data to the board. Photo by Heather Finch

Parent Advisory Committee update

During public comment, district Parent Advisory Committee representative Andrea Bennick shared an update from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District Parent Advisory Committee.

The committee recently participated in a state review examining how schools support students with disabilities in settings such as lunch, recess and extracurricular activities.

“The law states that each child with a disability participates with non-disabled children to the maximum extent appropriate,” Bennick said.

A state report summarizing findings is expected in the coming months. The committee is also seeking additional representatives from local districts.

Public comment and other updates

A community member urged the board to remain politically neutral when addressing student walkouts.

“Public schools are expected to remain politically neutral,” the speaker said.

During board member comments later in the meeting, Secretary Sara Meray said she believes the district has worked to support students while staying within its role as a public school system.

McMahon also informed trustees that the district is transitioning to a cloud-based phone and server system, a move expected to save about $20,000 this year and up to $36,000 next year.

The meeting concluded with a closed session to discuss negotiation strategy. No further public action was taken.

Featured photo: A Milan Area Schools bus is pictured outside district facilities. The board approved the purchase of two new buses at its Feb. 25 meeting. Photo by Heather Finch