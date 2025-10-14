Milan Soccer Celebrates Senior Night; Brown Sets Scoring Record

Photo: Fred Brown scoreed six goals in the Big Reds district opening win. Photo by Stephen Cook

The Milan boys’ soccer team closed out the regular season in strong form, finishing a productive late-season stretch with three wins, a hard-fought draw, and just one narrow loss.

Beginning September 15, the Big Reds rolled past Monroe Jefferson with an 8-0 victory. A week later, longtime rival Grosse Ile came to town. Milan trailed 2-0 at halftime but stormed back with a pair of second-half goals from senior Declan Hicks to secure a 2-2 tie.

The momentum continued with a 4-1 win over Airport, a team Milan had tied earlier in the season. Junior Tanner Lambers opened the scoring in the first half before senior Fred Brown converted a penalty kick to make it 2-0. After Airport cut the deficit, Brown struck again off a feed from senior Dagan Reams, and senior Andres Sanchez capped the scoring to seal the victory.

Senior Night on October 1 provided one of the most memorable moments of the season. Facing Adrian, the Big Reds trailed 2-0 at the break, but Brown delivered a stunning second-half hat trick in just five minutes. His first goal came off an assist from Hicks, the second from freshman Robert Gill, and the third on a penalty kick that sent the home crowd into celebration. The comeback win made Senior Night one to remember.

Milan honored a talented senior class that has been central to the program’s success: Hicks, Brown, Reams, Sanchez, Charlie Brown, Keegan Bates, Christian Dionne, and Braeden Lerette.

The Big Reds carried that momentum into postseason play, opening District competition with a commanding 12-0 win over Taylor Prep. In that match, Brown made history—scoring six goals to set a new Milan High School single-season record with 38 goals.

Under Coach Phil Hayes, the Big Reds advance to face Ida in the District semifinals at Flat Rock on Tuesday, October 14.