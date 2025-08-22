Milan Students Prepare For the First Day of School by Painting Their Parking Spots

Some Milan high schoolers took part in what some hope is a new back-to-school tradition. Showing up with hands full of brushes, paint cans and supplies, Milan juniors and seniors transformed their personal parking spots into works of art, following a pre-approved design they submitted when they applied for a spot. Students started at 8 a.m. Wednesday August. 20 and painted throughout the day, enjoying the cooler weather, though some expressed concerned over a chance of rain. Fortunately, the weather held up as students, their friends and families filled the back parking lot of Milan High School with images of flowers, a bowling lane, an eagle, Minions, sports teams, inspirational thoughts, or a favorite show.

photography / Karen Lambert