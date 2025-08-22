August 22, 2025

Milan Students Prepare For the First Day of School by Painting Their Parking Spots

Karen Lambert

EducationMilan

Some Milan high schoolers took part in what some hope is a new back-to-school tradition. Showing up with hands full of brushes, paint cans and supplies, Milan juniors and seniors transformed their personal parking spots into works of art, following a pre-approved design they submitted when they applied for a spot. Students started at 8 a.m. Wednesday August. 20 and painted throughout the day, enjoying the cooler weather, though some expressed concerned over a chance of rain. Fortunately, the weather held up as students, their friends and families filled the back parking lot of Milan High School with images of flowers, a bowling lane, an eagle, Minions, sports teams, inspirational thoughts, or a favorite show.

photography / Karen Lambert

