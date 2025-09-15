Milan Superintendent Writes to Families About Budget Concerns

Superintendent Ryan J. McMahon wrote a letter on Sept. 12 to students and families of the Milan School District informing them of possible impacts state funding decisions could have on the schools. Currently, Michigan lawmakers have not passed the annual budget, which could possibly lead to a government shutdown on Sept. 30.

Dear Families and Staff,

As we start the 2025-26 school year, I want to update you on an important issue in Lansing that could impact our students, staff, and programs in the coming weeks.

State law mandates that lawmakers approve a K-12 school funding budget by July 1 each year so districts like ours can plan and operate with certainty. That deadline has passed, and no agreement has been reached. Without a budget, there’s a risk of a state government shutdown on September 30, which could delay funding that schools depend on to operate.

At the heart of the deadlock is a proposal to redirect dollars from the School Aid Fund — the fund voters were promised would be dedicated to K-12 education — to other priorities, including road repairs. Many believe this violates the original intent of the system voters approved in 1994 to provide fair, statewide funding for public schools.

If the Legislature does not pass a budget, districts will miss out on their first scheduled state aid payment on October 20, 2025. For our schools, that payment is a major part of the resources we rely on to:

Fund academic programs, arts, athletics, and student activities.

Maintain class sizes and student support services.

Maintain bus operations and keep classrooms supplied.

Compensate teachers and staP who work directly with students.

The lack of an approved budget is also impacting the district’s ability to negotiate contracts with our employees as their most recent labor agreements have expired. While the district and the employee union groups are amicably discussing terms of the new contracts, all parties have agreed that waiting for an approved budget is the best path forward.

We cannot operate indefinitely without these resources. The solution is simple: lawmakers should approve a K-12 budget that safeguards School Aid Fund dollars for their original purpose — educating Michigan’s children.

Please join me in urging our state lawmakers to immediately pass a spending bill that fully allocates the entirety of funding meant for Michigan schools in a manner that equitably supports the needs of each and every student in the state. You can find information to contact your state lawmakers here and explain why timely, protected school funding is important to you and your family.

Our students deserve a stable, fully funded school year. Together, we can guarantee their learning proceeds without interruption.

Sincerely,

Superintendent