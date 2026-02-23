Milan Swim and Dive End Regular Season on a Good Note

The Milan Boys Varsity Swim and Dive team traveled to Riverview on February 17, for their final regular season meet of the year. They took on Riverview and Flat Rock and split the contests as they fell to Riverview but cruised by Flat Rock.

The scores were:

Milan 71 Riverview 111

Milan 133 Flat Rock 26

Milan Coach Dan Heikka told the Sun Times News the team “swam and dove very well on the night.”

“We took three wins as Tadas Zukovskis won the 100 Butterfly, Alec Markham won the 500 free, and the 400 Free Relay of Markham, Zukovskis, Jameson McShane and Dylan Nichols claimed wins for the Big Reds,” Heikka said.

The Medley Relay of Markham, Zukovskis, McShane and Nichols took 3rd, the B Relay of Ryan Johnson, Caleb Furlong, Hank Bobicz and Koleton Tolfree took 5th, and the C relay of Owen Stripp, Cory Tumusiime, Reed Neuvirth and Landon Brice claimed 6th, according to Heikka.

Cameron Garcia had a lifetime best 200 free to take 3rd, while Ian Satterley did the same to take 5th while Cedric Tumusiime and Joe Bilyk had nice 200’s as well.

Bobicz claimed 3rd in the 200 IM and dropped 5 seconds, Heikka said.

In the 50 Free event, Stevie Garcia, Ethan Rice, Dylan Penzien, and Reed Neuvirth all had nice times. In the scoring heats, Landon Brice took 8th, Stripp was 6th, Zukovskis was 3rd and Markham was runner up.

Heikka said Luke Keel shined on the diving board and took 5th to score for Milan, while Jonathon Ringbloom was 4th and Caleb Furlong dove very well and came home with a 2nd place finish.

Zukovskis ruled the 100 Fly, and teammate McShane was 4th, Heikka said.

Stevie Garcia, Penzien and Cory Tumusiime all had nice 100 Free swims, with Cory’s being a lifetime best, Heikka said. Tolfree had a season best for him to take 6th, Cameron Garcia was 4th and Nichols was 3rd.

In the 500, Heikka said, “Markham ruled from start to finish to make his first ever State Cut, cruising to the win by over 19 seconds.”

Satterley had a great swim to claim 4th, Cedric Tumusiime was 6th and Joe Bilyk was 10th.

The 200 Free Relay of Cameron Garcia, Furlong, McShane and Nichols took 3rd, while the B relay of Bobicz, Brice, Satterley and Tolfree took 6th. The C relay was composed of Neuvirth, Penzien, Rice and Stevie Garcia, and they took 8th.

In the 100 Back, Owen Stripp was the top Big Red as he took 3rd, Johnson was 4th and Rice took 5th to score for Milan.

The 100 Breast saw Cameron Garcia cruise to 3rd, Furlong was 4th, Cory Tumusiime was 5th and Bobicz 6th.

The 400 Free A relay of Nichols, Zukovskis, Markham and McShane won and were just barely off the State Cut. The B relay of Tolfree, Cedric Tumusiime, Johnson and Satterley took 5th. Our C relay of Neuvirth, Brice, Penzien and Stripp took 6th and the D relay of Bilyk, Rice, Cory Tumusiime, and Stevie Garcia was 8th.

Looking ahead, Heikka said they will keep training and get ready for the SMISL Championships in a few weeks.

“We have improved dramatically over the course of the season and will be looking to add more state cuts and put up all best performances at what will be the final meet for most of the boys on March 7th,” Heikka said.

As a staff, he said they are very proud of the hard work and drive the team has shown since they started Dec. 1.

“The season is a grind, and the boys have put in lots of quality work,” Heikka said. “We are approaching the end of the year with lots of excitement about what we can do to finish the season and have built a foundation for what will be a tremendous 26-27 season.”

Photo 1: Tadas Zukovskis out in the lead. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 2: Alec Markham is headfirst into another strong swim meet. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 3: Caleb Furlong dives in. Photo by Stephen Cook