Milan Swim and Dive Put Up a Strong Effort Against Adrian and Bedford

After a hard fought battle, the Milan Boys Swim and Dive team fell to Adrian and Bedford at a home meet on January 13.

The Sun Times News followed up with Dan Heikka, Milan’s Varsity Swimming and Diving Head Coach, to ask about the meet.

“We fell to both after a hard battle,” Coach Heikka said. “The meet with Bedford was very close and came down to the last relay, but we ultimately fell just a bit short.”

Milan’s Alec Markham was a double winner on the night, taking both the 100 and 200 Free events, while Tadas Zukovskis swam very well in the 200 IM and 500, as well as having excellent relay swims, Heikka said. Ian Satterley swam his first 500 and excelled.

Others performing very well, Heikka said, for Milan was:

Ryan Johnson: 100 free and 100 back

Hank Bobicz: 50 free and 100 breast

Caleb Furlong: Diving and 100 breast

Cameron Garcia: IM and relays

Jameson McShane: Fly and relays

Kolleton Tolfree: 100 free

Dylan Nichols: 50 and relays

Owen Stripp: 50 free and 100 back

Cory Tumusiime: 100 breast and relays

Landon Brice: 50 free and relays

Joe Bilyk: 200 free and 100 free

Stevie Garcia: 50 and 100 free

Ethan Rice: Relays

Luke Keel: Diving

Jonathon Ringbloom: Diving

Reed Neuvirth: Relays

Dylan Penzien: 500 and relays

Heikka said Milan keeps getting better, “but being young; we have to develop more versatility in our stroke events.”

“This is a great group of young men and we are having fun and training hard,” Heikka said. “We as a staff will keep working to teach new strokes and improve in all areas. We moving forward with each meet and I have no doubt that will continue.”

Photos by Stephen Cook