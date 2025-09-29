September 29, 2025

Milan Swim and Dive Sinks SMCC in Huron League Opener

Michael Mezei

MilanSports

Photo: Kaylin Brown with a backwards dive for Milan. Photo by Stephen Cook

The Milan girls started strong on their quest to go undefeated in Huron League competition for the 26th straight year. The Big Reds defeated Monroe St. Mary’s 96-73 on September 16, winning all twelve events in their home pool.

Milan dominated the relays. The Medley team of Avery Hovatter, Kelsie Gillay, Mary Kate Wayne, and Sara Mitchell won. Wayne, Evelyn Gill, Afton Presley, and Gillay took the 200 Free and Lila McKenna, Hovatter, Gillay, and Ashtyn Bergstrom the 400 Free.

Individual winners included Hovatter in the 200 IM and 500 Free, Bergstrom in the 200 Free, Mitchell in the 50 Free, and Wayne in the 100 Free. Presley won the 100 Breaststroke and Brianna Pumfrey the 100 Backstroke. Kaylin Brown finished first in Diving

