January 23, 2026

Milan Swim and Dive take on Erie Mason

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

The Milan Boys Swim and Dive Team fell to Erie Mason by a score of 118 to 64, in a home meet on January 22.

Some standout performances included Caleb Furlong, who won diving, followed by Jonathon Ringbloom and Luke Keel in 2nd and 3rd.

Dan Heikka, Milan’s Varsity Swimming and Diving Head Coach, said “We had a very solid night in the lanes and on the boards.”  

“We had a number of best times on the night,” Heikka said.

  • Ryan Johnson had his best times in the 200 free and 100 back
  • Landon Brice had a best time in the 200 free
  • Tadas Zukovskis had a great 200 IM to make the State Cut
  • Cameon Garcia had a best time in the 200 IM
  • Alec Markham and Jameson McShane both had best times in the 50 free and 500 Free
  • Ian Satterley, Owen Stripp and Hank Boicz all had best times in the 100 free
  • Cory Tumusiime had a best time in the 100 breast

Others swimming great for Milan included:

  • Dylan Nichols
  • Cedric Tumusiime
  • Stevie Garcia
  • Reed Neuvirth
  • Joe Bilyk
  • Dylan Penzien

Archive Photo by Stephen Cook

Milan Area Schools, Milan Big Reds, Milan High School, Milan swim and dive

