Milan Swim and Dive take on Erie Mason

The Milan Boys Swim and Dive Team fell to Erie Mason by a score of 118 to 64, in a home meet on January 22.

Some standout performances included Caleb Furlong, who won diving, followed by Jonathon Ringbloom and Luke Keel in 2nd and 3rd.

Dan Heikka, Milan’s Varsity Swimming and Diving Head Coach, said “We had a very solid night in the lanes and on the boards.”

“We had a number of best times on the night,” Heikka said.

Ryan Johnson had his best times in the 200 free and 100 back

Landon Brice had a best time in the 200 free

Tadas Zukovskis had a great 200 IM to make the State Cut

Cameon Garcia had a best time in the 200 IM

Alec Markham and Jameson McShane both had best times in the 50 free and 500 Free

Ian Satterley, Owen Stripp and Hank Boicz all had best times in the 100 free

Cory Tumusiime had a best time in the 100 breast

Others swimming great for Milan included:

Dylan Nichols

Cedric Tumusiime

Stevie Garcia

Reed Neuvirth

Joe Bilyk

Dylan Penzien

