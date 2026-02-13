Milan Swim and Dive Win Third Straight

The Milan Swim and Dive team earned another big win on February 12 as they beat Tecumseh on Senior Night by a score of 95 to 88, in their final home dual meet of the season.

This was the Big Reds third straight win. The Sun Times News caught up with Milan Coach Dan Heikka to ask about the win. He said the boys have been committed to getting better as they progress throughout the year.

“The win was a total team effort and the boys were fantastic,” Heikka said. “They competed with passion all night and really wanted this win. We won lots of close races and winning close races is what wins close meets. Great teams win close meets. We have developed into a much better team. We as a staff are very proud of the progress they have shown and looking forward to the rest of the year.”

Milan won seven events on the night.

The winners included:

Medley Relay of Alec Markham, Tadas Zukovskis, Jameson McShane and Dylan Nichols

200 IM: Zukovskis

50 Free: Markham

100 Free: Nichols

500: Markham

200 Free Relay: Nichols, Cameron Garcia, Jameson McShane and Markham

100 Back: Zukovskis

Heikka said Caleb Furlong had a great night on the boards as he finished third while Jonathan Ringbloom was fourth and Luke Keel was sixth.

Hank Bobicz swam his 200 IM to score critical points for Milan, and Owen Stripp did the same in the 100 Fly. Both did an exceptional job, Heikka said.

Others swimming great for the Big Reds were:

Landon Brice

Ian Satterley

Cedric Tumusiime

Cory Tumusiime

Reed Neuvirth

Joe Bilyk

Dylan Penzien

Ethan Rice

Stephen Garcia

With the meet being Senior Night it was even more special of a win. Milan honored seniors: Dylan Penzien, Jonathan Ringbloom, Stephen Garcia and Hudson Tepper.

“These four young men will be missed,” Heikka said. “They are all great young men and have very bright futures. We wish them the best as they go towards College, the Military, and the work force.”

Photos by Stephen Cook