Milan Swim and Dive Wins Monroe County Invitational

The Milan girls’ swim and dive team captured the Monroe County Invitational title in dominant fashion, piling up 592 points and collecting nine golds and seven silvers to secure the team championship.

Dominant Relays Set the Tone

The Big Reds opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay, where Afton Presley (29.34), Mary-Kate Wayne (30.50), Avery Hovatter (28.62), and Kelsie Gillay (26.67) combined for a time of 1:55.13. Milan later swept both freestyle relays — the 200 free relay squad of Gillay, Hovatter, Lila McKenna, and Evelyn Gill finished first in 1:47.34, and the 400 free relay team of Hovatter, McKenna, Gill, and Wayne sealed the meet with another win in 3:56.03.

Evelyn Gill and Mary-Kate Wayne Lead the Charge

Sophomore Evelyn Gill was one of the stars of the meet, earning golds in both the 200 freestyle (2:02.50) and 500 freestyle (5:22.52), both personal bests. Senior Lila McKenna followed close behind with silver in both races, clocking 2:02.60 and 5:33.76.

Senior standout Mary-Kate Wayne claimed two individual victories of her own, winning the 100 butterfly (1:02.45) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.81) — both with season-best performances.

Depth Across the Lineup

Senior Sara Mitchell captured gold in the 200 IM (2:24.43), with Presley earning silver in 2:26.66. Kaylin Brown added a diving title, scoring 194.80 points. Hovatter and Presley also earned silvers in the 100 fly and 100 back, respectively.

Milan’s “B” 400 free relay team — Kenleigh Vandergrift, Mitchell, Ashtyn Bergstrom, and Presley — capped the day with a strong runner-up finish in 4:11.03, showcasing the team’s depth.