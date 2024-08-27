Milan Takes Major Step in Safeguarding Drinking Water with First-Ever Wellhead Protection Plan

City Council unveils comprehensive strategy to protect groundwater, enhance public safety, and secure future funding.

Photo: Milan Watertower on Greentree Lane. Image: Google Streetview, June 2011

At the Milan City Council meeting on August 20, 2024, Jennifer Morris from OHM Advisors presented the city’s first-ever Wellhead Protection Plan (WHPP).

“The Wellhead Protection Plan is essential not only for compliance but for the future planning and sustainability of our city’s water supply,” Morris stated, emphasizing this plan is a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and sustainability of Milan’s drinking water by protecting the groundwater that supplies the city’s wells.

The concept of a Wellhead Protection Plan is essentially a strategy to safeguard the areas surrounding the city’s wells, ensuring that the groundwater remains clean and safe for public consumption. Milan has been proactive about this issue since 2000, but until now, they only had a delineation—a map defining the area around the wells that needs protection—without an actual plan to protect it. Thanks to a grant received earlier this year, the city was able to develop a full WHPP, bringing them into compliance with state regulations.

Morris explained that the WHPP is more than just a regulatory requirement; it also offers practical benefits. For instance, the plan allows Milan to earn extra points on grant applications for the State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loans for water infrastructure projects.

One of the key elements of the WHPP is its detailed approach to identifying potential sources of contamination within the Wellhead Protection Area (WHPA). The plan includes a comprehensive inventory of sites that could pose a risk to groundwater, such as old industrial sites or locations with underground storage tanks. By cataloging these sites, the city can mitigate risks and prevent contamination from affecting the water supply.

During her presentation, Morris highlighted the importance of updating the WHPP regularly, significantly as new developments, like a proposed subdivision on Platt Road, could impact the city’s water needs. While the current wells are sufficient for Milan’s population, any significant growth would require reevaluating the city’s water capacity. She also mentioned that installing a new well is a costly and time-consuming process, but Milan’s updated delineation map will guide where any future wells should be located.

The plan also includes educational components, aiming to raise residents’ awareness of the importance of groundwater protection. One particularly interesting tool is the “Enviroscape Model,” a hands-on educational device that helps children understand how water moves through the ground and how pollution can spread. This model will soon be available for use in local schools and libraries, making groundwater protection a community-wide effort.

Milan’s WHPP will be submitted to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) by the end of August, with feedback expected by early next year.