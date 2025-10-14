October 14, 2025

Milan Tennis Finishes Second in Huron League, Fifth at D3 Regionals

Michael Mezei

MilanSports

The Milan boys tennis team wrapped up a strong stretch of postseason play with a runner-up finish in the Huron League Tournament and a solid fifth place showing at the Division 3 Regional.

On Thursday, October 2, the Big Reds traveled to Riverview and Grosse Ile for the league tournament and came out firing. Milan swept through its opening-round matches, advancing all flights to the finals against powerhouse Grosse Ile. Each Milan entry battled hard, earning silver medals across the board.

The singles lineup of Alec Cicotte, Josh Denham, Drew Biederman, and Carter Smith anchored Milan’s effort with determined play throughout the day. The doubles teams also shined — Zach Farmer and Matt Fink (First Doubles), Stephen Learmonth and Vince Bodziak (Second), Will Kliber and Zach Weathers (Third), and Noah Thornton and Henry Kliber (Fourth) all reached their championship matches. The team’s second-place tournament finish also secured second place overall in the Huron League standings for the fall season.

The Big Reds followed that with a trip to Detroit Country Day on Wednesday, October 8, for the Division 3 Regional Tournament. Facing elite competition, Milan battled to a fifth-place team finish — highlighted by several standout performances. Alec Cicotte and Carter Smith each picked up singles victories, while in doubles play, Bodziak and Learmonth, Weathers and Kliber, and Thornton and Kliber all earned wins to cap a season that showcased Milan’s depth and determination.

