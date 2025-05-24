Milan to Host Inaugural Downtown Bus Trip

Milan Area Chamber will host a bus tour for those interested in a community trip to local venues June 14, beginning at 9am and returning at approximately 6pm.

The bus tour will feature raffles and lunch (payment included in ticket price), along with stops at Riverwalk, Eastern Market and Mexican Village. Attendees must be 21+ and prepared for extensive walking. Tickets are $68 per person and limited.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Aid in Milan, a local non-profit dedicated to fulfilling local needs in the community.

The tour will depart from 8 Park Lane, Milan.

Tickets for the event are available through the Milan Area Chamber website or the QR code below.