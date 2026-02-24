Milan Wrestlers are Headed to States

Three wrestlers from the Milan Varsity Wrestling team are headed to the State Wrestling Finals, after qualifying in the regionals this past weekend.

On the boys’ side heading to the next step are Samir Jomaa, who finished third at 175 pounds, and Patrick McShane who finished fourth at 132, while on the girls’ side Avalynn McCune, who finished fourth at 155, will also be in the state finals.

McShane and Jomaa competed in the MHSAA Individual Regional 12-3 in Leslie on Feb. 21 while McCune competed in the MHSAA Girls Individual Regional 4 tournament on Feb. 22 in Jackson.

McShane’s matches included wins over Alec Sinkler of Delton Kellogg and Tae`Veon Stinson of Battle Creek Pennfield. Jomaa matches included wins over Kai Mishler of Lansing Catholic, Evan Pugh of Ida with a win over Mishler coming in the third place match. McCune’s winning matches included one over Alivia Muenzer of Temperance Bedford.

The state individual finals are set for March 6-7 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Photo 1: Samir Jomaa delivered a strong performance at the Regionals. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 2: Patrick McShane finished fourth at Regional, qualifying him for states. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 3: Avalynn McCune, here at Districts, is headed to the State Finals. Photo by Stephen Cook



