Milan Wrestlers Qualify for Regionals

Milan will be sending 10 wrestlers to the regionals with both the boys and girls teams set to represent.

On Feb. 14, Milan wrestlers competed in the individual districts in Dundee. After some strong meets, six of the boys qualified to move on to the Division 3 Regional Finals, which will take place on Feb. 21.

The qualifiers are:

Jaxen Straub

Stephen Learmonth

Pat McShane

Jackson Hoover

Samir Jomaa

Maximus Anthony

Leading the way for Milan were Patrick McShane, who came in second at 132 pounds and Jackson Hoover who came in second at 157.

At 175, Samir Jomaa finished third while Maximus Anthony came in third at 215. Also, finishing third was Jaxen Straub at 106, and at 126 pounds Stephen Learmonth finished fourth.

On the girls’ side of the district competition, Milan will be sending four wrestlers to the regionals after some great performances at the meet in Clinton on Feb. 15.

The qualifiers are:

Amanda Pena

Avalynn McCune

Ashtyn Bergstrom

Karma Gibson

Leading the way for the Milan Big Reds was Amanda Pena, who won first place at 120 pounds. Following her at 155 was Avalynn McCune in second and Ashtyn Bergstrom in fourth. Karma Gibson took third in the 170 group.

Photos by Stephen Cook