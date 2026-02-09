February 09, 2026

Milan Wrestling Delivers a Strong Effort at the Huron League Championship

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

The Milan Varsity Boys Wrestling team finished tied for third at the Huron League Tournament, which was held on February 7 in Monroe.

Milan finished with a team score of 98.5. The final team scores were:

  • New Boston Huron 215.5
  • Carleton Airport 132.5
  • Milan 98.5
  • St. Mary Catholic Central 98.5
  • Jefferson 96
  • Riverview 79.5
  • Grosse Ile 72
  • Flat Rock 66.5

The Big Reds were led by Samir Jomaa who placed first-place at 190 pounds and Jackson Hoover who earned second-place at 157.

Strong finishes also came from Jaxen Straub who placed third at 106 pounds, Stephen Learmonth who earned third at 126, Patrick McShane third in the 132 group and Maximus Anthony finishing third at 215.

Photos by Stephen Cook

