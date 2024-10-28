October 28, 2024 Donate
Milan Sports, Sports

Milan’s Amerie Wilson Qualifies for Cross Country State Finals

Milan's Amerie Wilson Qualifies for Cross Country State Finals

by

Photo by Kelly Faro

Milan’s Amerie Wilson will represent the Big Reds at the Division 2 state cross country finals at MIS Saturday after a fifth-place finish at the regionals this week.

The girls finished seventh as a team, but it was Wilson that came home fifth with a time of 19:19.8 to move on to MIS this week.

Kaily McDaniel just missed qualifying with a 24th place finish in 21:10.3.

Madison Lancaster was 37th in 21:52.5 and Madison Ross 41st in 22:02.2. Angelina Wilson finished 64th in 24:01.9, Melody McConnaughey 76th in 26:17.4, and Keira Pinnow 79th in 27:40.

The boys finished 12th at the Wyandotte Regional.

Dylan Penzien led the Big Reds with a 54th place finish in 18:54.7.

Cameron Garcia was 71st in 19:51.9, Aiden McLean 73rd with a PR of 20:05.3, Hank Bobicz 77th in 20:57.8, and Hudson Tepper 88thwith a PR of 29.55.5.

