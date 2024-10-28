Milan’s Amerie Wilson Qualifies for Cross Country State Finals

Photo by Kelly Faro

Milan’s Amerie Wilson will represent the Big Reds at the Division 2 state cross country finals at MIS Saturday after a fifth-place finish at the regionals this week.

The girls finished seventh as a team, but it was Wilson that came home fifth with a time of 19:19.8 to move on to MIS this week.

Kaily McDaniel just missed qualifying with a 24th place finish in 21:10.3.

Madison Lancaster was 37th in 21:52.5 and Madison Ross 41st in 22:02.2. Angelina Wilson finished 64th in 24:01.9, Melody McConnaughey 76th in 26:17.4, and Keira Pinnow 79th in 27:40.

The boys finished 12th at the Wyandotte Regional.

Dylan Penzien led the Big Reds with a 54th place finish in 18:54.7.

Cameron Garcia was 71st in 19:51.9, Aiden McLean 73rd with a PR of 20:05.3, Hank Bobicz 77th in 20:57.8, and Hudson Tepper 88thwith a PR of 29.55.5.