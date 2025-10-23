Milan’s Avi Dragun Earns Prestigious EMU Presidential Scholarship

Photo: (L-R) Jaime Williams, Professor Ruth Ann Armitage, and Presidential Scholarship recipient Avi Dragun in Peru. Courtesy of EMU

Eastern Michigan University has announced that Milan resident Avi Dragun has been named a recipient of the 2025 Presidential Scholarship, one of the university’s most competitive academic awards. Dragun is among just 20 top-performing first-year students selected for the honor.

The Presidential Scholarship, valued at up to $100,000, covers full tuition, fees, and four years of room and board. Collectively, this year’s cohort of scholars represents exceptional academic achievement, with an average ACT score of 28, SAT score of 1280, and a 4.11 GPA. Scholars are also active members of EMU’s Honors College, engaging in research, leadership, and community service.

“The recipients of this scholarship have used their unique skill sets to make an impact on their schools and communities and are committed to helping those around them,” said Ann Eisenberg, dean of The Honors College. “We are excited to have selected 20 young people who are eager to engage actively in the EMU community and to make it a better place through their involvement in student organizations, research labs, and more. We are honored to support them in this next stage of their education.”

As a former student of EMU’s Early College Alliance (ECA), Dragun had already earned over 60 college credits before graduating high school. The award allows her to fully immerse herself in campus life, from living in university housing to joining clubs and organizations.

“I was very excited to learn that I had been selected,” said Dragun. “Dr. Eisenberg informed me that I got it, and I didn’t hear anything she said after that. I was a little distracted trying to be quiet despite my furious jumping up and down. I couldn’t physically contain my excitement.”

Dragun has already been active in EMU’s archaeological chemistry lab, where she helped analyze ancient Peruvian mortuary textiles and presented her research at the World Congress on Mummy Studies.

After months of hands-on research, Dragun along with EMU chemistry professor Ruth Ann Armitage and classmate Jaime Williams represented EMU at the 11th World Congress on Mummy Studies in Cusco, Peru. Their research focused on 2,000-year-old Peruvian mummy textiles, using advanced analytical techniques such as mass spectrometry and Raman spectroscopy to uncover details about the dyes, fibers, and origins of the materials. The findings shed light on the culture, environment, and daily life of ancient Peruvians.

She plans to pursue a double major in chemistry and environmental science, with a concentration in chemistry and a minor in anthropology. After earning her undergraduate degree, Dragun intends to continue on to a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry, specializing in art preservation and the scientific analysis of cultural artifacts.