May 15, 2025

STN Staff

BusinessMilan

Milan’s Botanical Bakeshop Recognized Nationally for Vegan Wedding Cakes

Milan bakery named one of PETA’s top 10 “Bakeries That Take the Cake”

Photo: Botanical Bakeshop cakes. Credit Lindsey Billings

Botanical Bakeshop, a vegan bakery located in Milan, Michigan, has been named one of the top ten wedding cake bakeries in the country by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The recognition comes as part of PETA’s annual list highlighting bakeries that specialize in egg- and dairy-free wedding cakes.

PETA’s list, released in time for the summer wedding season, aims to spotlight bakeries offering plant-based options for couples seeking sustainable and animal-free celebrations. Botanical Bakeshop was honored for its wide range of vegan wedding cake flavors, including Cookies and Cream, Pistachio Raspberry, Blueberry Passionfruit, Lavender Blackberry Chocolate, Double Chocolate, and Lemon Strawberry.

Owner Katie Robinson described the Lemon Strawberry cake as smelling like “spring and sunshine.”

“Couples will fall head over heels for Botanical Bakeshop’s wedding cakes that are made with love and free from cruelty to chickens or cows,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in the announcement. “Every winner on PETA’s list is a perfect match for couples committed to helping all animals live happily ever after.”

Winners on PETA’s list come from across the country and include bakeries in San Diego, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Denver, and other cities. Each honoree receives a framed certificate from PETA.

Botanical Bakeshop is located at 508 County Street in Milan. Wedding cake consultations and orders are available by appointment only.

