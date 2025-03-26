Milan’s Danceabilities Team Brings Inclusive Dance to the Community

A new dance team in Milan is creating an inclusive space where individuals of all abilities can perform, compete, and grow in confidence.

At Dance Xplosion in Milan, a studio focusing on its inclusive approach in the dance community, there is a new program that has been creating a space where dancers of all abilities can thrive. The Danceabilities Team, founded in October 2024, is a dance group specifically designed for individuals with disabilities. Under the guidance of Megan Loren, the head dance coach, and Samantha “Sam” Jones, a fellow Milan resident and volunteer coach, the team has quickly become a source of pride for both its members and the broader dance community.

The Beginning: A Passion for Inclusion

The Danceabilities Team was created out of a desire to provide a meaningful experience for individuals with disabilities. Misty Kluck, the mother to a child with Down Syndrome, wanted to find a more inclusive program for her daughter, who had previously struggled to find a program in Saline, Michigan, that best met her needs. Realizing that existing programs weren’t a perfect fit, Misty decided to create something that would benefit children and adults like her daughter, originally starting with the Cheerabilities Team. This team quickly grew in members as well as excitement and opened up the opportunity for more, a dance team.

Megan Loren, a senior at the University of Michigan studying elementary education, was drawn to the opportunity. Megan had a passion for teaching and working with children, and when she heard about the need for help, she was eager to get involved. As the head dance coach, Megan has dedicated her time to nurturing the growth and confidence of the dancers, ensuring that they have an inclusive, supportive environment to explore dance.

Megan’s background also includes working with the Saline Young Adult Program, which provides continued education for individuals with disabilities. Inspired by her experiences there, she knew that dance could be a powerful tool for self-expression, confidence, and community.

Photo provided by Megan Loren

The Structure: A Community Effort

The Danceabilities Team operates on a volunteer basis, with the dancers contributing a $30 fee that helps cover the costs of competitions, costumes, and other fun activities. Dance Xplosion has generously donated space for the team’s practices, allowing them to meet once a week for an hour. This commitment has created a welcoming space where everyone can participate and grow together.

Despite being in its first year, the team has already achieved impressive milestones. The group, which includes nine dancers ranging from 11 to 34 years old, has participated in competitions and recitals. Two of the dancers are also members of Dance Xplosion’s main dance team, helping to further integrate them into the broader dance community. Megan recalls that, initially, she was uncertain about accommodating such a diverse group, but the experience has been overwhelmingly positive.

“At first, I was nervous about accommodating individuals of different ages and experiences, but over time, it all came together,” says Megan. “We’ve now had the opportunity to compete and showcase our dancers, and the growth in their confidence and teamwork is truly inspiring.” Megan is deeply moved by seeing the dancers perform on stage, wearing costumes, and taking part in something they love. “I love seeing them get on stage and perform just like anyone else. It’s an honor to be a part of providing that experience for them.”

Photo provided by Megan Loren

The Impact: Confidence and Community

Heidi Wuerthele, the owner of Dance Xplosion, has seen firsthand the profound impact that the Danceabilities Team has had on the studio. “Watching the Danceabilities Team grow has been inspiring,” says Heidi. “Their confidence and joy on the competition stage have been amazing. It’s beautiful to see their smiles and watch them believe in themselves. Their enthusiasm reminds us all why we love to dance and why dance is for everyone.”

The inclusion of the Danceabilities Team has had a positive effect on the entire Dance Xplosion community. The team practices on weekends when other classes aren’t scheduled, but some of its members also participate in Dance Xplosion’s inclusive recreational classes. These classes help create a sense of empathy, support, and community among all the dancers, fostering a shared understanding that dance is for individuals of all abilities.

Heidi notes, “Offering inclusive classes creates a stronger sense of community, empathy, and support among all of our dancers. Allowing all abilities to participate in some capacity makes Dance Xplosion a truly special place.”

Looking forward, Heidi hopes that the dancers continue to grow in their skills and confidence. “I hope these dancers continue to develop their skills and know that they belong here. More than anything, I hope they always feel the joy that dance brings and understand that they are valued members of our dance family.”

Photo provided by Megan Loren

A Bright Future: Open to New Dancers

As the team moves into its second year, Megan and the Danceabilities Team are excited to continue growing. The team is open to new dancers, with the age requirement set at 8 years old and above. While there was no age cap initially, the focus on ability and participation has created a harmonious dynamic among the members. Moving forward, the team will continue to consider the diverse needs of its members when structuring the group.

The Danceabilities Team embodies the power of dance to bring people together, regardless of ability. Through fostering confidence, collaboration, and joy, Megan Loren, Misty Kluck, and Dance Xplosion have created a space where everyone can feel a true sense of belonging. As the team continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: dance is for everyone, and the Danceabilities Team is living proof of that.

Photo provided by Megan Loren

How to Join the Danceabilities Team

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the Danceabilities Team, the group will be opening up for new members again in mid-August, with a year-long commitment running through May. Those interested can stay updated through local Facebook groups and community parent networks.

All photos provided by Megan Loren