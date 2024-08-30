August 30, 2024 Donate
Milan’s Dementia Friendly Challenge: A Chance to Learn and Engage

by

The Milan Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Milan Seniors for Healthy Living and Dementia Friendly Saline, has announced its exciting new initiative, “Milan’s Dementia Friendly Challenge.”

Community members are invited to attend one or both of these free presentations to discover how businesses and organizations can become dementia-friendly and why this is so important. The sessions aim to educate attendees on what it means to create a dementia-friendly community and provide practical steps to support this initiative.

The presentations will be held at the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living Center, located at 45 Neckel Court, Milan, MI, on:

  • Monday, September 16th, at 10 AM
  • Thursday, October 3rd, at 6:30 PM

Light refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register online here or call 734-508-6229 for more information.

This is a great opportunity for local businesses and organizations to learn how they can contribute to a dementia-friendly community.

